Drone attack targets US base in Syria

A drone attack targeted a US base in the al-Tanf area in Syria..reports Asian Lite News

Multiple explosions rocked the US base late Wednesday night as a result of the attack, Xinhua news agency quoted SANA as sayonh without giving any other details.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the explosions, saying it was not yet clear whether the attack was carried out by pro-Iran militia or not.

It’s worth noting that Israel has carried out its recent attacks from over the al-Tanf area, targeting positions of pro-Iran fighters.

In 2016, the US established the base in al-Tanf, located in a triangle of border regions between Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

The Syrian government has repeated calls for the US to withdraw from Syria, deeming its presence “illegal”.

