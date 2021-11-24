

Two policemen were killed in a firing in Pakistan’s Peshawar city, police said on Wednesday.



Police officers in the area told local media that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation early Wednesday morning to arrest suspects in Hayatabad area of Peshawar, Xinhua news agency reported.



Being surrounded by security forces, the suspects opened fire and killed two policemen on the spot, said police, adding that the assailants managed to flee from the scene.



The area was cordoned off following the incident and a hunt was on to nab the assailants.



Earlier on Monday, a policeman was killed in Peshawar when unknown gunmen opened fire on him while he was returning home off duty.



