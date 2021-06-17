With the arrival of the first shipment yesterday at Abu Dhabi airport, Abu Dhabi becomes the first city in the world to receive this drug….reports Asian Lite News

The world’s newest anti-viral treatment for COVID-19, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment of certain categories of COVID-19 patients in the UAE.

This was following a landmark agreement between the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, leading Group Purchasing Organisation (GPO), Rafed, and global innovative biopharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

With the arrival of the first shipment yesterday at Abu Dhabi airport, Abu Dhabi becomes the first city in the world to receive this drug.

Sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy. Sotrovimab can be used to treat adults and children above the age of 12 who meet certain criteria and are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, as per protocols that have been developed by the National Scientific Committee.

Studies have shown the medicine to prevent hospitalisation and death in 85% of early selected treatment cases and can work on all known variations to date.

Following US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorisation, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention issued its endorsement of the new GSK medicine following a national assessment.

The agreement is to ensure deliveries as early as June and July, enabling patients in the UAE to be among the first in the world to access the new therapy.

Abu Dhabi-based Rafed will facilitate the procurement, storage and distribution of Sotrovimab via the Rafed Distribution Center – the region’s largest specialised cold-storage facility.

Dr. Jamal Mohamed Kaabi, Undersecretary for the Department of Health- Abu Dhabi, said: “This medicine is at the forefront of pharmaceutical advancement and is a powerful tool in our fight to end this pandemic. We are looking forward to implementing the eligibility criteria for emergency use of Sotrovimab as part of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to lead an all-encompassing COVID -19 response in prevention, treatment and care.”

Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Rafed said: “Sotrovimab represents a massive breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. Through our close collaboration and partnership with the Department of Health and GSK, we have been able to work swiftly in the procurement of the medication to ensure an effective and timely roll-out across the UAE.”

ALSO READ: Scanners to detect potential Covid-19 cases in Abu Dhabi

Advertisements

