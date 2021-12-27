Venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are to operate at 60 percent maximum occupancy, reports Asian lite Newsdesk

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated its guidelines for hosting indoor and outdoor social events and family celebrations in the emirate, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health.

Effective 26 December, venues hosting social events such as wedding ceremonies, funerals and family gatherings are to operate at 60 per cent maximum occupancy. The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50, and attendees at outdoor events and open-air activities should not number more than 150. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

Abu Dhabi tightens Covid rules at social events

Meanwhile, entry to social events requires adherence to existing precautionary measures, including showing green pass on Alhosn App and presenting a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours and wearing masks while observing physical distancing protocol.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will increase inspection and monitoring to ensure compliance with all preventive and precautionary measures and help maintain a low Covid-19 infection rate in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The Committee urges the public to continue observing precautionary measures by avoiding crowded places, wearing masks that cover both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart, and regularly washing and sanitising hands.

The Committee also encourages those eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose, and maintain green status on Alhosn App through regular PCR testing.

1,803 positive cases

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 334,211 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, in which 1,803 case came out positive, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 751,333.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,158.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 618 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 741,325

Quarantine rules

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) had earlier announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi, as it supports the easing of travel restrictions whilst maintaining safety protocols.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the wellbeing of the UAE community.

To note, the countries included on the ‘Green List’ have been given the green light for travel and refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of passenger.

The updated ‘Green List’ as of December 26 include: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burma, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Netherlands Norway Oman Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Ireland Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Thailand Yemen Turkey Turkmenistan Ukraine United Kingdom United States of America Uzbekistan.

