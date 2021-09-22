Commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream on December 29, 1982, he has held various command, staff, and instructional appointments at various levels…reports Asian Lite News.

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will be the next Indian Air Force chief, the government announced on Tuesday.

“Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

He will succeed Air Chief Marshal R.K.S Bhadauria who retires from service on September 30.

Commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream on December 29, 1982, he has held various command, staff, and instructional appointments at various levels.

Air Marshal Chaudhari, who took over as the vice chief on July 1, has flying experience of more than 3,800 hrs on a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft, including missions flown during Operation Meghdoot and Operation Safed Sagar.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and a fighter base.

As an Air Vice Marshal, he has been Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel/ Officers). He has also held the coveted appointments of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command, and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

