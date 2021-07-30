It will take place this year as a fully online event on October 28-29, 2021, with a schedule that ensures participants from across the Indo-Pacific can all participate…reports Asian Lite News

The fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) will be held virtually on October 28-29, 2021, informed the United States Department of State on Thursday.

The United States, in partnership with the Government of India, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), is sponsoring the fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), a statement from the Department of State said.

It will take place this year as a fully online event on October 28-29, 2021, with a schedule that ensures participants from across the Indo-Pacific can all participate, it added.

The IPBF advances a vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, and inclusive. Government and business leaders from the United States, India, and across the Indo-Pacific region will exchange ideas through interactive discussions organised around three broad themes: Economic Recovery and Resilience; Climate Action; and Digital Innovation.

Attendees will also be able to explore regional government and business partnerships and commercial opportunities.

The IPBF will showcase high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth, and high-standard development for greater prosperity and economic inclusion in the Indo-Pacific.

The event will be conducted via a secure online conferencing platform, the statement added. (ANI)

Advertisements

