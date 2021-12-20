The non-availability of term cargo on January 10 will further worsen the ongoing gas crisis in the country as the LNG trading company, has intimated authorities that it will not be able to maintain deliveries…reports Asian Lite News

GUNVOR, a Singapore-based LNG trading company, has intimated Pakistani authorities that it will not be able to deliver its term LNG cargo which is due on January 10, 2022 by claiming the force majeure, The News reported.

However, it has not yet informed Pakistan LNG Limited as to when this term cargo will be provided.

The non-availability of term cargo on January 10 will further worsen the ongoing gas crisis in the country.

From December 15, the government has already cut gas supply to the export sector in Punjab apart from shutting down the non- export industry and CNG sector.

Pic credits IANS

So much so, the domestic consumers are also facing massive shortages across the country even at breakfast, lunch and dinner times and people are forced to purchase food, roti, naan and even tea from hotels at higher prices.

Technically it will be a second default by GUNVOR in a row in the current winter season 2021-22, as it earlier defaulted from the provision of the term cargo on November 19-20.

The Italian company ENI also defaulted on November 26-27 from the delivery of its term cargo.

ENI had earlier backed out of its term LNG cargo in August.

