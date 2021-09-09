Protesters are shouting out slogans such as “Long live Panjshir!” and “Long live the resistance!”…reports Asian Lite News

Residents of Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province, took to the streets on Wednesday to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban, one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which operates in the Panjshir province, described as illegal the country’s new interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

Protesters are shouting out slogans such as “Long live Panjshir!” and “Long live the resistance!”

At the same time, the women of Faizabad launched another protest rally demanding respect for their rights. The Taliban has a long history of hostility toward women, raising concerns from the international community that the new government will perpetuate the violence.

Conditions to restrict protests

The Taliban on Wednesday introduced several ‘conditions’ to restrict protest in Afghanistan after forming a new government in the country.

These conditions include taking permission from the Ministry of Justice while purpose, slogans, place, time and all ‘other’ details of the protest need to be shared with the government authorities, as reported by Pajhwok News.

Details of the protest need to be shared with the security agencies 24-hours prior to the protest.

The developments came amid an increase in the protests against the Taliban in the country.

On September 7, a group of women also held a protest in Balkh province calling to preserve the achievements of the past 20 years and demanding women’s representation in the future government in Afghanistan.

Similar protests were also held in Kabul, Parwan and Badakhshan province.

These protests are being held majorly by Afghan women to demand rights and female representation in the caretaker government formed by the Taliban in the war-torn country.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

The Taliban’s seizure of the war-torn country came after international forces withdrew from Afghanistan, with the United States officially beginning its departure back in May and now it’s on the verge of ending its military mission.

Dr Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst, had informed that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women’s magazine in the West.

“From the Afghan women I’ve spoken to, it’s incredibly traumatic. You’re looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they’re having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult” Dr Gohel added.

He also said that he believes we are going to see a return “to some degree of what we saw in the 1990s”. (ANI/Sputnik)

