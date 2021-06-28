Under the new changes, entry of UAE citizens from India and South Africa will be allowed only if the individual is fully vaccinated with a UAE-approved shots…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will continue to ban entry from India and 13 other countries, the federal aviation authority announced on Sunday. Cargo flights, business and charter flights will be exempted from this ban.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority said flights from India, Pakistan, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa will remain suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) authority had suspended all flights from India on April 24 when the country was in the throes of a brutal second wave of coronavirus. However, UAE citizens and diplomats were exempted from the ban.

UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the pandemic started. Dubai is scheduled to reopen its borders to foreign visitors from July, while Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from most countries to quarantine.

Dubai, the most popular tourist and business hub among the seven emirates, announced on June 19 that restrictions on arrivals from India, South Africa, and Nigeria will ease from June 23. Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management tweeted an updated travel protocol on June 19 for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India.

Under the new changes, entry of UAE citizens from India and South Africa will be allowed only if the individual is fully vaccinated with a UAE-approved shot, and entry from Nigeria will be allowed those who have tested negative for coronavirus in the past 48 hours, reported Reuters.

