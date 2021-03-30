90 per cent of adult Americans will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 19, the remaining 10 per cent will be eligible by May 1, said Biden…reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden has said 90 per cent of adult Americans will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccination in three weeks.

He told a White House briefing on Monday that while 90 per cent of adult Americans will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 19, the remaining 10 per cent will be eligible by May 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden’s remarks came as the country has seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases in 27 states.

Biden said cases are “going back” as people relax safeguards. Letting down guard could make the pandemic “worse,” he noted.

Biden vowed to direct governors to reinstate mask mandates.

Earlier this month, Biden said he would direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.

