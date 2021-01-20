Joe Biden was on Wednesday noon sworn-in as President of the United States.

A short while after Vice President Kamala Devi Harris was sworn-in, Biden was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first South Asian to become the Vice President of the US.

Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina woman to sit in the nation’s apex court, shortly before Joe Biden was to be sworn-in as the US President.

