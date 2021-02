Each key sector will undergo 100 day review to find vulnerabilities and weaknesses

Supply chain issues faced at the onset of the Covid-19 and shortfall of personal protective equipment felt at that time partly prompted the executive order….reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden likely to sign an executive order to strengthen supply chains in several key sectors.

Sectors including semiconductor chips, pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals and large-capacity batteries will undergo a 100-day review to identify weaknesses and areas for improvement.

“This order is the president’s next steps in investing in American workers,” an official was quoted as saying.

The development comes at a a time when manufacturing shortages have been reported in the auto and tech industries due to the pandemic.

According to a study by American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, trade restrictions and the pandemic could disrupt health care supplies delivery.

While the new executive that Biden plans to sign will be another step to boost made in the US goods, it will not target China, said the report.

The Biden administration has found “deep problems” with US policies toward China pursued during the Trump administration after a review.

