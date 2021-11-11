Bilawal warned that the countdown to the end of PTI’s tenure has begun, adding “it’s now time for Prime minister Imran Khan to be a bundle of nerves”…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the incumbent Imran Khan-led government opted out of Parliaments joint session as it had “foreseen its defeat”, Geo News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said “Kaptaan bhag gaya” (the captain ran away), as he shared President Arif Alvi’s notification for the postponement of the session.

“Yet another victory for the United opposition in the Parliament today. Government ran away from joint sessions when they saw they would be defeated yet again. Kaptaan Bhag gaya.”

He said that they (Opposition) are not asking the government’s allies to support them on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister now.

“Instead, we are talking only about the government’s undemocratic methods and bids to make the election commission controversial.”

Bilawal further said that the countdown to the end of PTI’s tenure has begun, adding “it’s now time for Prime minister Imran Khan to be a bundle of nerves”, the Geo News report added.

He said that he still stands firm on his idea to move a no-trust motion against Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but they will have to make efforts for it separately.

Earlier, while addressing the MNAs at a dinner he hosted at the Senate’s banquet hall, Bilawal said that the government had to postpone the Parliament’s joint session due to the efforts by the Opposition.

“Due to the opposition’s contacts with the government’s allies, the government had to retreat and cancel the joint session. Thanks to (Leader of the Opposition) Shehbaz Sharif who gathered the Opposition parties,” said Bilawal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government postponed a joint session of the Parliament that was scheduled for Thursday.

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday had called the session on Thursday at 11pm to pass the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill among other legislation items.

Later, President Alvi issued an official notification for the postponement of the joint session.

Bilawal said that the Opposition had decided to ensure their numbers to oppose the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill proposed by the government.

He said that the NAB ordinances being presented one after another are based on “mala fide intent”.

