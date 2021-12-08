The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident…reports Asian Lite News.

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday in which Indian’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with others.















Military chopper crashes in TN, Gen Bipin Rawat on board (Pictures: IANS)

The number of casualties are still unknown and local police has ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others.

Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper.

Confirming about General Rawat presence, Indian Air Force tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.

ALSO READ-Lloyd Austin calls Gen Bipin Rawat’s visit ‘historic’

Advertisements

