North-Eastern states are becoming part of the agricultural and processed food products export map

In a major boost to harness the export potential of agricultural and processed food products from north-eastern states, a shipment of fresh Burmese grapes referred as ‘Leteku’ in Assamese language has been exported to Dubai from Guwahati by air route.



According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a consignment of Leteku, which contains vitamin C and Iron, was sourced and packed at a collection center in Darang district of Assam.



The consignment was exported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) registered Kiega EXIM Pvt. Ltd from Guwahati airport to Dubai via Delhi.



APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring the North-Eastern states on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India.



Recently, APEDA facilitated exports of the first consignment of ‘red rice’ to the USA from Assam. Iron rich ‘red rice’ is grown in Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred to as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of Assamese food.

Ripe fruits of Burmese grapes(WIKIPEDIA)



APEDA assisted in exports of Geographical Indications (GI) certified KajiNemu (Assam lemon) to London. So far around 40 metric tonnes of Assam Lemon has been exported.



Jackfruits sourced from the Tripura based Krishi Sahyog Agro Producer Company Ltd was exported to London.



APEDA has provided financial assistance to the private sector to set up a pack house at Guwahati which has fulfilled the mandatory requirement or infrastructure for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to Europe.



The organization undertakes market promotion activities for evolving structured marketing strategies for export of food products, market intelligence for taking informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building and high-quality packaging.



“APEDA would continue to focus on the north eastern region both in terms of capacity building, quality upgradation, and infrastructure development. Linking buyers to farmers, strengthening the entire supply chain of agricultural produce from the north-eastern region would bring in dividends,” the Commerce ministry said in a statement. (INN)

