India and Pakistan agree for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24, reports Asian Lite News

India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and agreed for strict observance of all agreements, and understandings, Indian Army said.

A joint statement issued in New Delhi and Islamabad. It states that the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” the statement said.

It further points out that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight February 24 and February 25, 2021.

“Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding,” the statement says.

Pakistan-promoted terror still a threat

Indian Army Chief General MM. Naravane, while speaking at a webinar organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation, says that there is definitely a great improvement in the internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, states that Pakistan-promoted terror still remains a threat.

Indian Army Chief notes that Pakistan is committed to the strategy of supporting terrorism in all its forms as terrorist launch pads continue to be operated and terrorists continue to be there on the other side of the LoC looking for an opportunity to cross over.

General Naravane expressed confidence that with continued engagement with Pakistan, there could be some sort of an understanding because unsettled borders and violence on the borders help no one.

“We always want peace and tranquility in our border areas, whether it be the western front or the northern front and the Line of Actual Control. Or whether it is on the Indo-Myanmar border, we are always looking for peace and tranquility and our role is to ensure that so as the rest of the nation can develop,” he said.

No thinning of troops along LoC

There is no proposal of thinning of troops along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan has not stopped terrorism, Indian Army said. The Army also denotes that the situation along the northern borders has no bearing on Line of Control/Western Front.

“Our endeavor is to achieve peace and stability which is beneficial for the region and specially for the population residing along the LoC, this is an attempt to bring the violence levels down,” the Indian Army added.

It also states that DGMO of India and Pakistan Army interact regularly over the established mechanism of hotline.

There is trust deficit with Pakistan, said the force stating: “We have a history of bitter experiences with Pakistan. The peace processes in the past have been derailed either because of acts of terror or Pakistan Army’s belligerence. We are alive to this reality and we all remain prepared to meet any eventuality. However we remain cautiously optimistic. Peace along LoC is mutually beneficial.”

