The Civil Aviation Ministry would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, reports Asian Lite News

The Centre is set to develop seaplane services in India by expediting the development of new water aerodromes and operationalisation of new seaplane routes.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, for this purpose.

“This MoU envisages development of non-scheduled or scheduled operation of seaplane services within territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the government of India,” the statement said.

As per the MoU, a coordination committee with officials from Ministries of Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services at various locations.

The Civil Aviation and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry will consider operationalising of seaplane operating routes as identified or suggested by all agencies, it said.

According to the statement, the Posts, Shipping and Waterways Ministry would identify and develop water front infrastructure of aerodromes or locations and obtain required statutory clearances or approvals in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplane operations.

The Civil Aviation Ministry would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, incorporate the locations or routes as identified by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry, and routes identified through bidding process in UDAN scheme document, it said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry “is also obliged to provide funds or financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all states for the seaplanes’ operations”, it added.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said that signing of the MoU will be a game changer both for Indian Maritime and Civil Aviation sector as it will not only enhance seamless connectivity across the nation by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes but also give a boost to the tourism industry.

Minister Puri said that this MoU between the two Ministries will help in expediting the development of new water aerodromes and also operationalization of new seaplane routes in India.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

He further stated that this will give a big fillip to the provision of a new kind of tourism service in India.

As per the MoU, a Co-ordination Committee with officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is to be set up. This committee will ensure timely completion of operationalisation of Seaplane services at various locations.

MoCA, MoPSW, SDCL (Sagarmala Development Company Limited) will consider operationalising of Seaplane operating routes as identified/suggested by all agencies.

MoPSW would identify and develop water front infrastructure of Aerodromes/locations and obtain required statutory clearances /approvals in coordination with MoCA, DGCA and AAI by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplanes operations.

MoCA would carry out bidding and select potential airlines operators based on their commercial consideration through bidding process, incorporate the locations/routes as identified by MoPSW & routes identified through bidding process in UDAN scheme document.

MoCA is also obliged to provide funds/financial support in respect of water aerodromes awarded under RCS-UDAN scheme and coordinate with Chief Secretaries of all States for the Seaplanes operations.

ALSO READ-Dugong, seagrass toolkit among top 25 UAE innovations

READ MORE-Kerala explore water adventure sports

Advertisements

