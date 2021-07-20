The Opening Ceremony will feature stunning visuals and world-class acts, and will take place at Al Wasl Plaza, an architectural marvel featuring world’s largest 360-degree projection surface….reports Asian Lite News

As tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are now on sale, among the plethora of reasons to book a Season Pass for the world’s biggest cultural gathering is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the historic, invite-only Opening Ceremony.

All UAE residents aged 18 and above who purchase an Expo 2020 Season Pass or Family Package before 14th August will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a prized place for themselves and a guest at the star-studded Opening Ceremony on 30th September 2021.

Fifty lucky winners will be announced first week of September 2021 via Expo 2020 Dubai’s social-media channels, followed by a personal invitation to attend the ceremony, according to a press release issued by the organisers on Sunday.

The ceremony draws inspiration directly from Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and its three subthemes, joining humanity’s journey of Opportunity, rising to the highest heights of Mobility and exploring the spectrum of Sustainability.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “We look forward to welcoming the winners of our draw to join the making of a new world in a dynamic work of unfettered imagination. We are also proud to share our all-encompassing events and entertainment programme that guarantees that no two days will be the same at Expo.”

Expo 2020 Dubai’s stellar global entertainment line-up includes – so far – Oscar-winning AR Rahman’s pioneering women’s ensemble the Firdaus Orchestra; Bollywood sensation Sonam Kapoor; celebrated Emirati singer Ahlam; the famously slick Russian Bolshoi; and the compelling Expo Beats programme – a monthly music festival.

Sports fans will have the opportunity to witness the world’s largest Brazilian jiu-jitsu lesson, get to grips with exciting football-based sport teqball, meet their sporting heroes, and sign up to one of the many complimentary runs, fitness activities and wellness events.

With up to 60 live events a day – including film nights, poetry readings, art activations, musical concerts, cultural tours, parades and interactive journeys for all ages – as well as more than 200 food and beverage options, the site will be alive with sounds, rhythms and flavours from across the globe.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Season Passes, Family Packages and Multi-Day Passes will ensure visitors make the most of everything the world’s biggest cultural gathering has to offer.

Season Passes, which allow holders unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, cost AED 495 (US$135), with Mastercard debit and credit holders receiving a 25 percent discount – and also doubling their chances of winning in the Opening Ceremony draw.

Family Packages are priced at AED 950 (US$258), Multi-Day Passes, with unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days are priced at AED 195 (US$53); and 1-Day Tickets are priced at AED 95 (US$26).

The Family Package includes unlimited access for two parents plus a nanny, with additional benefits in the shape of discounts on food and beverage, a 25 percent discount on five additional tickets, and an advance purchase photograph voucher worth AED 125 to eternalise magical memories.

Children under the age of 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry; complimentary tickets will be available for people of determination, with their companion receiving a 50 percent discount; and visitors ages 60 years and above can also enter for free.

Tickets are available now at www.expo2020dubai.com and through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world, said the press release.

