Congress questions govt over UAE claims of brokering Indo-Pak contact. Congress leader Kharge alleged that under this government, “not only are others now mediating between India and Pakistan but our internal affairs like J&K are being internationalised”

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the government over an UAE diplomat’s claims of brokering contacts between India and Pakistan.

At a virtual press conference, the Congress leader said: “We have seen reports of a UAE diplomat claiming to have brokered contacts between India and Pakistan. It has been one of the successes of Indian diplomacy since the 1972 Simla agreement to ensure that we deal with Pakistan bilaterally, and to prevent foreign mediation.”

Kharge alleged that under this government, “not only are others now mediating between India and Pakistan but our internal affairs like J&K are being internationalised”.

“We hope that our government sees reason and returns to India’s tried and tested policies,” he added.

As per media reports, United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to the United States has claimed that the Gulf country is playing the role of a mediator between India and Pakistan.

