Dr. Al Hosani stressed 87.19 percent of the population have taken their first vaccine dose while 76.12 percent has taken both doses….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has witnessed 62 percent decrease in COVID-19 infections in August 2021 compared to January 2021, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, has said.

Dr. Al Hosani, during a press briefing, said the UAE has adopted flexible strategies, noting its fast and proactive decision-making process aimed at addressing the pandemic’s repercussions and reaching full recovery.

The country’s initiatives and efforts have led to the adoption of necessary measures to ensure the return to a new and safe normalcy, she added, noting the health sector is continuing its efforts to and acquire immunity by offering vaccines to eligible people.

She then stressed 87.19 percent of the population have taken their first vaccine dose while 76.12 percent has taken both doses.

“The health sector has harnessed its efforts and capabilities in terms of research and clinical trials to ensure vaccine efficacy. Today, we have achieved satisfactory and safe results in terms of national vaccine distribution rates. Therefore, we appreciate the public’s trust in the work of the health sector,” Dr. Al Hosani said.

“From January to August 2021, we have witnessed a significant decrease in infections, amounting to 62 percent,” she further added, noting infections in January totalled 95,787 cases while August recorded 36,516.

She attributed this decline to several factors, most notably the readiness of the health system and its rapid response, as well as the expanding scope of national COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing infections and providing adequate treatment on time, in addition to promoting a culture of regular testing.

The price of PCR tests was reduced to AED50, and safe vaccines are available for all age groups and all segments of the community, she further said.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani pointed out that vaccine booster shots, which is an additional dose taken after the first two doses, also helped strengthen people’s immunity and decreased the number of infections.

Al Hosani stressed the importance of vaccinating students with the start of the new academic year, affirming the vaccines available in the country are safe for all age groups.

“Our message to parents is that our children are the source of our joy, and our duty is to protect their health and safety. The vaccine encourages the immune system to produce antibodies, therefore, reducing the possibility of contracting the virus. We wish them a good academic year full of success,” she stated.

ALSO READ: Indians Welcome UAE Visa Rule For Vaccinated Tourists

Advertisements

