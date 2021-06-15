“It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern, in which there is adverse consequence to humanity,” said V.K. Paul…reports Asian Lite News

The new Delta Plus mutation of coronavirus is “a variant of interest”, not “a variant of concern”, the government said on Tuesday.



“Delta variant played a major role in the second wave. An additional mutation of this variant, known as Delta Plus, has been detected and submitted to the global data system.

It has been seen in Europe since March and was brought into the public domain two days ago on June 13,” NITI Aayog’s Member Health, Dr V.K. Paul, said at a Health Ministry press meet.

“Delta Plus is a variant of interest, but not a variant of concern. It has not yet been classified as a variant of concern, in which there is adverse consequence to humanity. As per data available in the public domain, this variant nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody. We will scientifically study and learn more about this variant.



“The new variant was found outside India and we have to found out its presence, spread and way of spread in the country. INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia) will keep a constant watch on the new variant and find out its harmful effects,” he added.



Paul emphasised that it is important to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.



“We are dealing with a highly transmissible variant this year than we were in 2020, hence we exercise greater caution and strictly abide by Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

ALSO READ: UK PM: Selfish Approach to COVID proved Self-Destructive





Advertisements

