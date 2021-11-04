Dubai’s prestigious Expo 2020 venue is celebrating Festival of Light Diwali with all its glitter and glory. Popular Indian composer duo Salim and Sulaiman are goimng to perform at Amphitheatre, Dubai Millennium at 9 pm UAE Time

A special performance that incorporates martial arts and dances by artistes in colourful costumes inspired by the festival processions and the Diwali Mela will also be held from 9.05pm.

DIWALI: Dubai Expo 2020 Gears Up To Host Diwali Fest

Expo 2020 Dubai is also offering a colourful bouquet of more than a dozen events for visitors in the run up to and on Diwali. The Diwali celebrations will conclude at the Millennium Amphitheatre on the night of 5th November.

Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai will mesmerise viewers with special Diwali-inspired projections inside its large 360-degree projection surface on 4th November.

Parallel performances by several bands and musical troupes at the Jubilee Stage and the Millennium Amphitheatre are designed to make the occasion memorable.

Dr. Aman Puri, @cgidubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at @expo2020dubai invited people to come and explore how the #IndiaPavilion has decked up in colours of celebration to commemorate #Diwali at the Expo. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/asAOS2MDCD — India at Expo 2020 (@IndiaExpo2020) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion is welcoming the visitors with a grand entrance arch designed with floral patterns. On both sides of the arch the Pavilion has larger-than-life diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by Mandala art. Diyas symbolically destroy darkness and ignorance and usher in hope and knowledge.

Along the walls of the pavilion, a large lotus tree with hanging Akash kandils (light lanterns) will illuminate the surroundings. The lotus tree with rangoli patterns will be a beautiful photo-opportunity for visitors.

The pavilion said it will also have a delightful hamper of larger-than-life firecrackers, including the familiar chakris, ladis and ‘rockets’. Visitors could pose in front of these giant crackers and click pictures.

The events organised by India Pavilion will also be held at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) at the Expo 2020 Dubai until November 5.

