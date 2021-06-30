Sheikh Mohammed recently approved the new Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers as part of efforts to enhance their contributions to Dubai’s economy…reports Asian Lite News

”Economy has priority in the next stage, and we must mobilise all our creative minds and our exceptional efforts to catapult Dubai’s economy to new heights,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers after the major restructuring where he formed three entities – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai Chamber of International Trade.

Sheikh Mohammed recently approved the new Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers as part of efforts to enhance their contributions to Dubai’s economy, and to catalyse Dubai’s economic transformation and further reinforce the city’s rise as a global business hub.

”Establishing a solid and prosperous economy is at the center of our priorities,” Shiekh Mohammed added.

“The global economy has undergone a tremendous change.. Dubai has developed and made great leaps.. Today we are the global capital of economy,” he further added. “Today, we are thinking about the next fifty years, and we are also thinking for future generations. This is a duty for all of us.”

“Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first economy capital in the world,” he concluded.

The Board will work to create a comprehensive unified strategy for Dubai Chambers, set key priorities and objectives, propose major initiatives to advance Dubai’s strategic economic development, and ensure streamlined coordination and integration between the three chambers, the WAM reported.

The Board of Dubai Chambers seeks to accelerate the growth of the Dubai economy by promoting Dubai as a global business hub and attracting multinational companies. The Dubai Chamber of International Trade will represent and support the interests of local companies with international presence and international companies based in Dubai, it added.

It will also support Dubai’s vision to expand to new global markets, forge new economic partnerships and support local companies in achieving global success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from across the world

The Dubai Chamber of International Trade seeks to cover 30 international markets that are considered important markets for Dubai through promotional projects.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is tasked with launching projects and developing studies on the new future economy, as part of efforts to build the world’s best digital infrastructure and transform Dubai into an international technology hub.

With the objective of promoting the interests of technology companies and advancing the role of the digital economy in the emirate, the new chamber will build a network of relationships with local and international tech entrepreneurs and investment funds. It will also help draft legislations in Dubai and the UAE to create a growth-friendly environment for the digital economy.

