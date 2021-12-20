An Egyptian court sentenced acting leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group Mahmoud Ezzat, along with other co-defendants, to life in prison over charges for espionage with the Palestinian Hamas movement…reports Asian Lite News

Life imprisonment in Egypt is 25 years in jail.

EGYPT: Muslim Brotherhood leader gets life term

Ezzat and other members of the banned group have been charged with storming the Egyptian eastern borders, attacking security institutions, plotting with Hamas and Hezbollah to create chaos in Egypt to bring down the authorities, the prosecution read.

Ezzat now faces two death sentences and three life imprisonment sentences in different cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ezzat, arrested in August 2020, was named the group’s acting supreme guide in August 2013.

