The joint exercise is the second in recent days, after the two navies held similar drills on February 14 also in the Red Sea….reports Asian Lite News

Egypt’s armed forces said in a statement on Saturday said that Egyptian and Spanish navies held joint military drills in the Red Sea.

The joint exercise is the second in recent days, after the two navies held similar drills on February 14 also in the Red Sea.

The Egyptian military highlighted the importance of the joint drills “in consolidating Egyptian-Spanish bilateral relations and enhancing the horizons of military cooperation between the two countries, which contributes effectively to maintaining maritime security and stability in the region.”

El buque de asalto anfibio #Castilla nos da los #BuenosDías desde el Océano #Índico.



Por 3ª ocasión el buque realiza la #OpAtalanta 🇪🇺, con la misión de luchar contra la piratería en aguas del Océano Índico y en el “Cuerno de África”.#SomosLaArmada #DefendemosEspañaDesdeLaMar pic.twitter.com/ZOoXSdhFai — Armada Española (@Armada_esp) February 21, 2021

The training involved various activities, including carrying out sailing formations, surveillance of suspected ships, night transportation, helicopter landing on helidecks of marine units and more, according to the statement.

Also read:Australia kicks off vax drive

Advertisements

