reports Asian Lite News

Emirates is expecting high passenger volumes to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International this weekend, 16th-17th July, as traveller numbers reach among their highest levels since the pandemic began.

With added safety measures and COVID-19 travel requirement checks in place, travellers may encounter longer than expected waiting times at Emirates check-in counters.

Customers starting their journey from Dubai are encouraged to physically check-in and drop their bags early to avoid long wait times. Customers can check-in for their flights up to 24 hours before departure, and those flying to the US can check in 12 hours before departure.

Customers are also reminded to ensure they have all the relevant documents ready and review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline’s route network.

Furthermore, all passengers are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure. Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. Online Check-in is also available from 48 hours before departure and customers are reminded to visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.

Customers are also advised to make sure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, and close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel.

