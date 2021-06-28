The airline’s social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23…reports Asian Lite News

UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced that it expects to resume its Dubai-India flights from July 7 after operations have remained suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country.



“We’re expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from July 7… We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon,” the airline said in response to query from a passenger on its Twitter account on Sunday.



The airline’s social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23, the Khaleej Times reported.



Later that day however, Emirates informed that flights from India to Dubai would remain suspended until further notice.



The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths.



In May, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14.



The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, meanwhile, has clarified that passengers from India to the Gulf nation may have to wait longer as inbound travel has been suspended until further notice.

ALSO READ: UAE Ministry of Defense delegation visits Lockheed Martin’s Centre

Advertisements

