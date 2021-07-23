In addition to Miami, Emirates has re-started flights to Nice, Mexico City, Phuket, Lyon, Mauritius, and Malta in July….reports Asian Lite News

Emirates has taken off to Miami, marking the airline’s first passenger flight to the coastal metropolis, its second point in Florida, and the airline’s first new destination launched since the pandemic. Emirates flight EK213 departed at 03.10 local time Thursday morning, according to an Emirates statement.

The new four times a week service to Miami takes Emirates’ US network to 12 destinations on over 10 flights a day. The airline is operating over 60 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity to the United States and continues to expand its presence in line with increasing passenger traffic. The new service to Miami will also serve as a gateway to Central and South America as well as the Caribbean Islands. In the other direction, travellers will be able to connect to the Emirates network of more than 120 destinations.

In addition to Miami, Emirates has re-started flights to Nice, Mexico City, Phuket, Lyon, Mauritius, and Malta in July.

Commanding the Miami flight this morning was Captain Abdulla Alhammadi, Captain John Brosnan, First Officer Stuart Clay Jr, and First Officer Carlos Montero Corral.

The aircraft utilised for this morning’s inaugural flight was Emirates’ Boeing 777 Gamechanger, featuring the airline’s highly popular First Class private suites. Emirates will then operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class for the four times a week service.

