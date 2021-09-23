Currently available to Emirates customers travelling from 50 cities, the roll-out across all 120+ Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates is the first airline to implement the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass solution on six continents as it rolls out this digital health pass to customers at all its destinations.

Following successful trials in April on select routes from its Dubai hub, Emirates gradually expanded the IATA Travel Pass pilot to customers on 12 routes in June and the airline has now signed a contract with IATA to implement the solution across its global network.

Currently available to Emirates customers travelling from 50 cities, the roll-out across all 120+ Emirates destinations is expected to be completed by October.

ALSO READ:Bookings open for Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “Emirates continues to invest in technology and solutions, like IATA Travel Pass, so that we can deliver smooth journeys and contactless experiences for our customers while enabling our airport teams to handle document checks efficiently and in compliance with regulatory requirements.”

In turn, Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President Operations, Safety and Security, commented, “Emirates’ implementation of IATA Travel Pass across its global network cements its role as a key tool in managing the complex myriad of health credentials required for travel. By providing passengers with a one-stop-shop to demystify, manage and process these credentials through a secure automated process, they can arrive at the airport ready-to-fly using automated processes. This will avoid queuing and congestion for document checks – to the benefit of travelers, airlines, airports and governments.”

Key features of the IATA Travel Pass; repository of the latest travel requirements: it enables passengers to find accurate information on travel, testing, and vaccine requirements for their journey; and registry of testing centres: it enables passengers to access certified COVID-19 testing centres at their departure location which meet the requirements of their destination.

It also include digital documentation: the app allows passengers to manage their travel documentation digitally. From receiving test results and vaccination certificates directly from authorised labs and test centres, to conveniently and securely sharing these documents with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

Travellers today can access over 1,500 COVID-19 test labs via the IATA Travel Pass app, and this number continues to grow.

Advertisements

