In-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India.

The second Test will also be played here, from Saturday.

