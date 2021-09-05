Al Otaiba noted that the UAE encourages continuous cooperation to face the most pressing challenges facing communities, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic…reports Asian Lite News

Yousef Mana’a Saeed Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, has stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the UAE’s endeavour to build a more optimistic, peaceful and prosperous future for the whole world.

The UAE Ambassador added that, during this prominent international event held under the theme ”Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the country highlights the importance of cooperation, partnership and working together for a better tomorrow for humanity.

On the occasion of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open its door on 1st October, he said in an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), it is an outstanding opportunity for the UAE to be the first Arab country to host the International Expo, which coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Al Otaiba noted that the UAE encourages continuous cooperation to face the most pressing challenges facing communities, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted the need for more coordination, stating that the UAE is ready to provide possible assistance to facilitate this wide participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and to share with the world values and ideas in pursuit of a better future for all.

He stressed that Expo 2020 Dubai will undoubtedly be an influential event, as it is one of the first and largest international gatherings in light of the global efforts made to get out of the repercussions of the pandemic.

On the role of the World Expo as an inclusive platform for humanity on the basis of peace and coexistence, he said that the UAE is a role model to be followed for the values of diversity, tolerance and integration with more than 200 nationalities living in the country, and the UAE is keen to continue to promote these values in society on a daily basis.

He added that in 2019, the UAE welcomed Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, his first ever visit to the Arabian Peninsula, where he delivered a mass in front of 180,000 people at Zayed Sports City. In the same year, he noted, Abu Dhabi hosted the first Special Olympics World Games in the region, bringing together 7,500 athletes, 20,000 volunteers and half a million spectators in the largest humanitarian and sports event. In this context, Al Otaiba noted that Expo 2020 Dubai builds on the legacy of these events and reflects the UAE’s holistic vision for the future by bringing together 191 participating countries to showcase their cultures and enhance mutual understanding and respect among peoples.

He shed light on the significant role of Expo 2020 Dubai in shaping young future leaders and motivating them to excel, innovate and consolidate a sustainable legacy for future generations.

He stated that in the Arab Youth Survey 2020, the UAE was chosen as the best place to live, expressing his hope that the experiences that young people will have at Expo 2020 Dubai will inspire them to continue creativity and innovation and give them the opportunity to learn about different cultures and countries.

On the issue of climate change, which is an important focus of Expo 2020 Dubai, he said that the UAE is aware of the importance of overcoming the negative impacts of climate change. He went on to say that the country is taking strict measures to mitigate the effects of climate change as well as to encourage innovative sustainable solutions. He also commended the UAE’s approach in working with international partners such as the US, highlighting that the UAE was one of the 40 countries that participated in the White House Leaders Summit on Climate held in April 2021, where a UAE-US bilateral initiative was announced with the support of several other countries to accelerate innovation, research and development in the field of agriculture.

With regard to the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the US, and the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in exploring broader prospects for bilateral cooperation, Al Otaiba said that despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the two countries continued to work closely to strengthen and diversify bilateral economic relations. In 2020, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached $17.8 billion, and for the 12th consecutive year, the UAE was the largest market for US exports in the Middle East.

The UAE Ambassador added that in June 2021, officials from the UAE and the US met in Washington to attend the Eighth Dialogue on Economic Policy between the two countries, where they discussed means to develop cooperation. Al Otaiba stressed that the two countries enjoy a close partnership in a range of fields, and that Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to deepen these relations.

The US Pavilion at Expo Dubai extends over an area of 36,000 square feet and provides a unique experience for visitors to celebrate American values and culture under the theme “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future.”

The pavilion includes a model of the “SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket”, in addition to other exhibits, including Moon rocks, one of the robotic vehicles that landed on the moon’s surface, and many others.

Advertisements

