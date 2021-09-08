Eid’s comments came during the latest installment of the “En Route to Expo” video series run as part of the Business Connect platform, launched by Dubai Chamber in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East…reports Asian Lite News.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to create huge tangible and intangible economic benefits for the emirate and the wider region, with new and expanded infrastructure serving business communities and societies for the long-term, says Shukri Eid, Managing Director, Gulf Region, Cisco.

“What’s fascinating is the sheer scale of Expo 2020. We are talking about vast investments in infrastructure. District 2020 – as the site will be known after Expo 2020 – will retain more than 80 percent of the infrastructure built as it transitions into a human-centric mixed-use and fully integrated community for businesses, residents and tourists alike,” Eid said.

He added, “As a ‘city of firsts’, District 2020 will become a global hub for innovation that brings together an inclusive and diverse community of stakeholders to accelerate the future of industries and technologies. Ultimately, the site was designed to create a more resilient, smarter and sustainable urban environment that lives on after the six-month event. Job creation is another aspect of Expo 2020 legacy, not only for the sake of the event itself, but also to benefit Dubai, the UAE and the wider region for years to come. The benefits of Expo 2020 will be felt long after the last day of the event.”

At a time when the need for a collective response to essential global challenges is needed more than ever, Expo 2020 will leverage the convening power of World Expos and the UAE’s unique position as a global nexus to bring together 191 countries and millions of visitors, to inspire meaningful change and create a brighter future for us all.

One of the first events of this scale to take place since the start of the pandemic, and the first World Expo ever held in the MEASA region, the six-month experience will be a beacon of hope for the global business community.

It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, international organisations and government entities from across the world, to come together to foster a more diversified and resilient global economy, inspire a vibrant business environment and drive sustainable growth.

“At Cisco, we are proud to be playing a role in enabling one of the most technologically advanced expos in the event’s history. We were fortunate to be appointed as the Official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai back in 2018. Since then, we have truly moved full speed ahead to build on the promise of making Expo 2020 Dubai a highly immersive, informative and once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he added.

