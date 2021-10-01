October will witness eleven women figures, including ministers, international officials and first ladies, reports Asian Lite News

Expo 2020 Dubai will host a number of influential women from across the globe who specialise in various sectors as part of the ‘Visions and Journeys’ initiative. The sessions will be take place at the Women’s Pavilion and are part of Expo 2020’s commitment to highlight women and gender balance related topics.

Louise Mushikiwabo

The sessions will be held throughout the period of Expo 2020. October will witness eleven women figures, including ministers, international officials and first ladies. Speakers will include: Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie; Natasa Pilide, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng, Minister of Women, Family and Gender of Senegal; Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; Erika Mouynes, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Panama; Dr. Ferencz Orsolya, Ministerial Commissioner for Space Research in Hungary; Ms. Fazna Ahmed, First Lady of the Maldives; and Marie-Celine Zialo, Minister for Youth, Sports & Family in Seychelles.

Ndeye Saly Diop Dieng

Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: “The ‘Visions and Journeys’ sessions serve as an important platform for knowledge exchange between female figures and visitors during Expo 2020 as well as aligning with the broader themes and goals of the global event. The speakers will share their inspiring experiences in the hope that this will provide learning opportunities for aspiring women. Across the years , women have inspired societies around the world with their capabilities , therefore, every effort should be made to empower women and provide them with the right ingredients for success.”

Erika Mouynes

She affirmed the commitment of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and President of Dubai Women Establishment, to gender balance issues in cooperation with the international community as well as promoting equal participation of men and women across development paths in line with achieving the United Nation’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

She added: “Through this partnership, Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE Gender Balance Council will seek to enhance awareness around this topic , as well as shed light on the UAE’s success in supporting women and their achievements across sectors over the past 50 years.”

Simonetta Di Pippo

Hind Alowais, Vice President of Participant Management at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are delighted to partner with the UAE Gender Balance Council and we thank H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for her commitment and continuous support in promoting gender balance in the UAE. This support is fundamental to achieving the goal of a fair balance between men and women across all fields.”

Fazna Ahmed

Alowais added: “Our partnership with the UAE Gender Balance Council will enrich the Women’s Pavilion, which is organised by Expo 2020 in partnership with Cartier. The ‘Visions and Journeys’ initiative consists of numerous common values and strategic goals between the Women’s Pavilion and the Council, and given the initiative’s success in attracting influential women to share their insights and experiences with visitors from all across the world, we hope it will inspire many girls and women to follow this path.”

