Free Expo 2020 tickets for inbound travellers

As part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, is offering inbound travellers to the emirate free Expo 2020 tickets.

The tickets, which will be offered for two weeks from today (Wednesday, 1 December), will enable travellers to visit the mega global event that features the participation of 192 countries.

All inbound travelers entering Dubai through its various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets. The initiative is part of the Council’s efforts to promote events in Dubai, showcase the emirate’s capabilities, and encourage travelers to explore Dubai’s diverse events and attractions.

Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 highlights music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar. The global event provides visitors the opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of countries across the world. The event also brings together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet, which offers a platform for the free and open exchange of new ideas and innovation. Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

