The global coronavirus caseload has topped 278 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.38 million and vaccinations to over 8.86 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University…reports Asian Lite News

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 278,101,403 and 5,385,862, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,861,081,345.

Global Covid caseload tops 278 mn

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 51,814,125 and 815,343, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,765,976 infections and 478,759 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,230,943 infections and 618,492 deaths).

ALSO READ: Global Covid caseload tops 277.1 mn

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,836,768), Russia (10,140,429), Turkey (9,249,576), France (8,994,106), Germany (6,954,634), Iran (6,179,817), Spain (5,718,007), Italy (5,517,054), Argentina (5,428,957) and Colombia (5,115,194), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (298,359), Russia (295,296), Peru (202,375), the UK (148,185), Indonesia (144,042), Italy (136,245), Iran (131,262), Colombia (129,640), France (123,280), Argentina (116,979) and Germany (109,877).

Advertisements

