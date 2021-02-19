The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,895,777 and 493,082, respectively, according to the CSSE….reports Asian Lite News

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus cases has crossed 110.2 million despite deaths have spiked to more than 2.42 million.



In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 110,289,988 and 2,441,112, respectively.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,895,777 and 493,082, respectively, according to the CSSE.



India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,950,201.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,030,626), the UK (4,095,187), Russia (4,079,407), France (3,596,156), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,765,412), Turkey (2,616,600), Germany (2,372,209), Colombia (2,212,525), Argentina (2,046,795), Mexico (2,022,662), Poland (1,614,446), Iran (1,550,142), South Africa (1,498,766), Ukraine (1,333,332), Indonesia (1,252,685), Peru (1,252,137), Czech Republic (1,123,252) and the Netherlands (1,057,116), the CSSE figures showed.



Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 243,457, followed by Mexico (178,108) on the third place and India (156,014) on the fourth.



Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (119,614), Italy (94,887), France (83,542), Russia (80,587), Germany (66,951), Spain (66,704), Iran (59,264), Colombia (58,334), Argentina (50,857), South Africa (48,708), Peru (44,308), Poland (41,582), Indonesia (33,969), Turkey (27,821), Ukraine (26,191), Belgium (21,821) and Canada (21,509).

