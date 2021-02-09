This is the first time the Huawei Founder has spoken to international media since the new administration took office in the US….reports Asian Lite News

Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday urged the new US administration to adopt a more “open policy” towards Chinese companies, while he also expressed his desire to talk to President Joe Biden.



This is the first time the Huawei Founder has spoken to international media since the new administration took office in the US.



He said that Huawei, which became a prime target of US restrictions under the Trump administration, hope to avoid getting embroiled in geopolitics, the South China Morning Post reported.



“Our company does not have the energy to be involved in this political whirlpool. We strive to make good products,” he was quoted as saying.



“We hope that the US government can have a more open policy for the benefit of American companies and the development of the US economy.”

The Trump administration put Huawei on the US Department of Commerce’s trade blacklist.



The restrictions imposed by the Trump administration blocked Huawei’s access to software and hardware of US origin crucial to its business.



Its thriving smartphone business outside of China got seriously impacted as a result of the restrictions as it is unable to license Android from Google.



This led Huawei to part with its subsidiary Honor. However, Ren said that Huawei will not sell its own smartphone division.



“We have decided we absolutely will not sell off our consumer devices, our smartphone business,” he said.

US President Joe Biden

The Huawei founder also reiterated his earlier offer to share Huawei’s 5G technology with US companies.



“We have said before that our 5G technology can be transferred in its entirety. That includes not only the rights to development but also source programs and source codes. If the US needs our chip technology, we can transfer it. Our words are sincere (but) no company has come to negotiate with us so far,” he said.



Ren said that Huawei still relies on globalisation to resolve its current challenges and is committed to the globalisation strategy.

Also read:Russia wants to restore EU ties

Also read:UN welcomes US return to Human Rights Council

Advertisements

