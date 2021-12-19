The Prime Minister further alleged that the two families were working to set up their dynasties in Pakistan and were responsible for the present mess the country is in…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, blaming them for destroying the country and having a hand in the problems the nation is facing today, Geo News reported.



In an interview to Al Jazeera, Khan said Pakistan was rich in resources but the Bhutto and Sharif families used them unfairly.



He said his government wanted Pakistan to become a prosperous country and was fighting against the two super-rich families.



The Prime Minister further alleged that the two families were working to set up their dynasties in Pakistan and were responsible for the present mess the country is in, the report said.



“Corruption is something which destroys a country. The poor countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt,” he told Al Jazeera.



“I will myself conduct transparent investigations against ministers If corruption allegations are levelled against them,” he said, adding that the government sprung into action after a sugar inquiry report exposed the mafia.



Expressing concern on the Afghan crisis, the Prime Minister said they are facing extreme hunger and the US should support them, the report said.



“I didn’t understand what objectives the US wanted to achieve in Afghanistan. They occupied the country for 20 years in the name of so-called war (against terror).”

MQM-Pakistan inches closer to PML-N

Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s key coalition partner MQM-Pakistan is maintaining cordial ties with Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), the arch-rival of Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussing national issues openly, according to News International.

There is speculation that MQM-Pakistan and PML-N may forge alliance ahead of the scheduled Local Body Elections next year.

Also, MQM (P) happens to be a key ally in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan government.

Further, the MQM Pakistan’s stalwarts are in regular contact with Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who is also a close aide to PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Federal Minister from MQM-P Syed Amin Ul Haque had been taking favourable position in the parliament for the PMLN whenever any issue cropped up in the house with regard to its leadership, including the occasion when the matter of granting permission to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for leaving abroad for treatment was discussed, according to News International.

In the meanwhile, sources pointed out that the MQM Pakistan wouldn’t enter into an election alliance with the PTI in general elections. (ANI)

