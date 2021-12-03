The Pakistani Prime Minister also highlighted that the continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects to achieve maximum benefits for the country…reports Asian Lite News

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country attaches high importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the progress on CPEC projects, Khan said that timelines for the CPEC projects should be adhered to, the statement added.

He said that the Pakistani government is fully committed to provisions of CPEC agreements, Xinhua news agency reported.

“China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and that the government accords high priority to implementation and operationalisation of CPEC projects,'” Khan was quoted as saying.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also highlighted that the continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects to achieve maximum benefits for the country, according to the statement.

