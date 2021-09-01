Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar took part in a maritime partnership exercise with Algerian Navy ship ‘Ezzadjer’ on August 29. INS Tabar is on a goodwill visit to Europe and Africa….reports Asian Lite News

The Indian Navy carried out two maritime exercises with the Algerian Navy and the Moroccan Navy in the last one week, the Navy said on Tuesday.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar took part in a maritime partnership exercise with Algerian Navy ship ‘Ezzadjer’ on August 29. INS Tabar is on a goodwill visit to Europe and Africa.

“The Alandmark exercise, held off the Algerian coast, saw the participation of a frontline Algerian warship, ‘Ezzadjer’,” said the Indian Navy.

As part of the exercise, diverse activities, including co-ordinated manoeuvring, communication procedures and steam past, were undertaken between the Indian and Algerian warships.

The exercise enabled the two navies to understand the concept of operations followed by each other, enhanced interoperability and opened the possibility of increasing interaction and collaboration between the countries in the future, the force said.

Pic credits @indiannavy

Prior to that, INS Tabar made a port call at Casablanca in Morocco on August 25 and August 26.

Upon leaving the harbour on August 26, the ship participated in a maritime partnership exercise with Royal Moroccan Navy ship ‘Lieutenant Colonel Arrahman’ off the Casablanca port.

Evolutions like communication drills, replenishment at sea procedures and naval manoeuvres were undertaken during the exercise.

The exercise concluded with the traditional steam past between the two ships to bid farewell to each other.

India has been collaborating with the friendly nations to enhance its capabilities and learn what best the others have to offer.

Last week, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had clearly stated that the basic precepts of maritime orientation are being challenged and India needs to exist and compete in the evolving paradigm.

He said as the basic precepts of the maritime orientation are challenged, competition in the region is also becoming more diverse, involving levers of diplomacy, commerce, ideology, values, science and technology – apart from the military.

Advertisements

