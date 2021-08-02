India’s 4th oxygen express carrying 200 MT medical oxygen reaches Bangladesh… reports Asian Lite News

India on Sunday delivered its fourth oxygen express to Bangladesh, carrying 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The oxygen train set out from Tatanagar at 7 am carrying 10 containers of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) reached Bangladesh around 2 pm through Benapole land port, Dhaka Tribune reported.

“After customs formalities, the train set out for Sirajganj’s west side of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge where the container will be unloaded,” said Saiduzzaman, Benapole railway station master.

India supplies Oxygen to Bangladesh

Saidur Rahman, revenue officer of Benapole customs house, said that the Indian train carrying medical oxygen was immediately released from the rail station after completing official formalities.

Earlier today, Indian Railways had tweeted, “Indian Railways’ Fourth Oxygen Express to transport LMO to Bangladesh: Indian Railways’ Fourth Oxygen Express to transport 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen in 10 containers from Tata in Chakradharpur Division to Benapole, Bangladesh.”

Earlier, three other Oxygen Express delivered 600 tons of liquid oxygen to Bangladesh on July 24, 28 and 30.

Keeping with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Indian Railways last month had starting

delivering medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar had informed about the delivery of the first container via Twitter.

“Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh,” EAM Jaishankar had tweeted.

Advertisements

