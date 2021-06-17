Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad met S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in Doha and exchanged perspectives on Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday laid emphasis on India’s role in Afghanistan’s economic and social development in the last two decades and said New Delhi will continue to have a vital role.

“India has played a very important role in Afghanistan’s economic and social development in the last two decades,” tweeted Khalilzad.

“It will continue to have a vital role as we work together, and alongside the rest of the international community, to help Afghans achieve peace, security and the economic well-being they yearn for and deserve,” added the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad met S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in Doha and exchanged perspectives on Afghanistan.

U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad during the talks in Doha

“Met with Indian FM @DrSJaishankar in Doha yesterday. We discussed the priority both our countries attach to an independent, sovereign, and unified #Afghanistan at peace with itself and the world,” tweeted Khalilzad.

“Met with @US4AfghanPeace Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha. Continued our exchange of perspectives on Afghanistan and the region,” tweeted Jaishankar on Tuesday.

India has played a constructive role over several past years inside Afghanistan. India has extended aid of over USD 2 billion to Afghanistan and has been involved in massive developmental efforts in the war-torn country.

India has constructed the new parliament building at a cost of about USD 90 million, as a sign of friendship. The Afghan Parliament and the Salma dam are two of India’s showpiece projects in Afghanistan.

In recent years, the pace of Indo-Afghan bilateral cooperation in the political, security, development, and cultural areas has continued to accelerate, on the basis of the Afghanistan-India strategic partnership agreement (SPA).

India’s ability to mentor a nascent democracy will go a long way to demonstrate to the world that India is indeed a major power, especially a responsible one.

Amid the ongoing drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan, the war-torn country has seen a spike in the incidents of violence by the Taliban in recent weeks, leading to casualties of Afghan security forces and civilians.

Khalilzad and delegation comprising of US inter-agency delegation, including the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and USAID were visiting Kabul, Doha and the region to meet the Afghanistan government, other political leaders, and civil society representatives, including women’s groups, to hear their views on the peace process. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Bloodshed in Afghanistan as 3 districts fall to Taliban

Advertisements

