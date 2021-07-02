The statement came at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Implementation of UNSCR 2231…reports Asian Lite News.

India has urged Iran to continue to cooperate with IAEA in the performance of its verification activities and addressing all outstanding issues.

India supports the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Resolution 2231, said a statement by Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday.

The statement came at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Implementation of UNSCR 2231.

“We have always maintained that all JCPOA related issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy and have extended our support to all such efforts which help in constructively addressing and resolving outstanding issues,” it added.

“All participants should adhere to their respective obligations under UNSCR 2231. We hope that the ongoing engagement will result in a positive outcome,” Ambassador Tirumurti noted.

“Let me also use this opportunity to commend the IAEA for its role and continued efforts towards ensuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme,” he stated.

“We urge Iran to continue to cooperate with the IAEA in the performance of its verification activities and addressing all outstanding issues,” India’s Permanent Representative to UN argued.

It further said, “We count on the full implementation of the JCPOA by all parties, which will serve the shared and long-term interests of all countries.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a detailed, 159-page agreement with five annexes reached by Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) on July 14, 2015.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015.

Iran’s compliance with the nuclear-related provisions of the JCPOA is verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) according to certain requirements set forth in the agreement.

