Rajnath Singh said India and Vietnam continue to make forward movement in overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19…reports Asian Lite News.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held an online interaction with Minister of National Defence of Vietnam Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang and both reviewed the progress in the current initiatives of the two countries in defence areas.

During the interaction, both sides expressed commitment to further enhance engagements between the Defence Forces of the two countries under the framework of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016) and under the guidance of the Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People signed during the Virtual Summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries in December 2020.

Both India and Vietnam share a long standing tradition of helping each other in difficult times. We have achieved substantial progress in defence industry cooperation in recent years. 2/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2021

Both Ministers acknowledged the significance of the Joint Vision Statement of 2015-20 in strengthening defence cooperation engagements between both the countries thus far and looked forward to concluding the Joint Vision Statement of 2021-25 at the earliest opportunity.

The Ministers agreed to initiate measures to enhance cooperation in Defence Industry and Technology domain and look forward to greater synergy in effectively deepening bilateral cooperative engagements across the spectrum.

Had an excellent talk with the Defence Minister of Vietnam, Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang today. India and Vietnam have a strong and effective relationship. India attaches great importance to bilateral defence cooperation with Vietnam. 1/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2021

Both Ministers expressed satisfaction at the ongoing activities between the two countries despite the limitations imposed by Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh termed the relationship between India and Vietnam as “strong and effective”.

He said, “India attaches great importance to its bilateral defence cooperation with Vietnam.”

“Both India and Vietnam share a long-standing tradition of helping each other in difficult times. We have achieved substantial progress in defence industry cooperation in recent years,” the Defence Minister added.

He thanked Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giangfor inviting him on an official visit to Vietnam, and he looked forward to it. (INN)

