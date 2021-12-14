India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today invited global investors from the India Pavilion to invest and strengthen Make-in-India…reports Asian Lite News

The Minister said, “Investors have tremendous opportunities in India because it is a strong democratic country, ease of doing business is a big facilitator, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the pace of development has increased. Middle class is expanding, and consumption power is rising. The Prime Minister has invited the global investors to come to the country and invest to strengthen Make-in-India.”

On India’s fightback against Corona, the Health Minister said, “India is a world leader in vaccine manufacturing sector. Two Indian companies have not only done the R & D but manufacturing of the vaccines also in the country. Our vaccine manufacturing capacity is 310 million doses per month and 86% of the population have got first dose of the vaccine while 55% of the population above 18 years of age have got the second dose. This is India’s strength. PM Modi has further taken ahead the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We are providing ‘India-made, India-researched’ vaccines world over and helping everybody in getting protected against COVID.”

On India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, “The Pavilion showcases India’s rich culture and its 75 years of journey and provides detailed information on its industries and development. With its theme of a New and Self-reliant India, the Pavilion truly showcases the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and rich cultural heritage of India.”

In his tweet message from the India Pavilion, Dr Mandaviya said, “Met @FICCI_India officials at the #IndiaPavilion of #Expo2020Dubai. Discussed various issues related to pharma & health sector. Modi Govt is relentlessly working towards transforming, strengthening health sector of India & is increasing its strength, self-reliance in the sector.”

Dr Mandaviya also met H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World and visited the pavilions of the UAE, the US and Saudi Arabia at EXPO2020.

