Suryakirans and Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were the main attractions on the final day of Dubai’s Air Show 2021.

Dubai’s biennial Air Show 2021 penultimate day commenced on Wednesday with a fascinating combined flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and UAE’s Al Fursan Display Team, read IAF release.

India’s Suryakirans, Tejas Dazzle Spectators

Nine Hawk 132 of the Suryakiran team flew in synch with seven Aermacchi MB-339 of Al Fursan over important landmarks of Dubai like Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, in a display which signified the deep camaraderie and bonhomie between the two Air Forces, added IAF release.

The Suryakirans also participated in a late afternoon aerobatics display which was highly appreciated by the crowd.

The ever increasing popularity of the Tejas was reinforced by the superb demonstration flight flown by the fighter, the release added.

The aircraft manoeuvred effortlessly, showing off its agility and versatility; a testament to the rapid strides that the platform has achieved in recent times.

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday. Dubai Air Show is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the growing air show in the world. It began on Sunday and will conclude on November 18.

The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai inaugurated the air show. (ANI)

