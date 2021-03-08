“Iran is committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is the only party that has paid a price for it, but this situation can not continue in this way,” said Rouhani…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is needed to maintain and revive the 2015 international nuclear agreement.

“Iran is committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is the only party that has paid a price for it, but this situation can not continue in this way,” Rouhani said during a meeting here on Sunday with visiting Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The best way to solve problems with European partners is “negotiations at bilateral, regional and international levels, on the basis of mutual respect and away from any threat or pressure”, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

Rouhani also called for the development and deepening of Tehran-Dublin relations in all fields, especially economic and trade relations.

‘A historic mistake’

For his part, Coveney described former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as a “historic mistake”.

He added that the current Joe Biden administration is “determined” to return to the agreement.

Ireland is ready to play any role that would help improve situation and resume talks among all participants, the top diplomat noted.

Joe Biden

As a result of the US’ unilateral 2018 exit from the nuclear agreement, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.

The Islamic Republic has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.

In December 2020, the country’s Parliament passed the law of “Iran’s Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions” which obliges the government to further reduce the obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal unless the US lifts sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

