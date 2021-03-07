Israel is among the top world leaders in Covid vaccinations per capita.

As part of the decision taken on Saturday, the ban on the entry of Israelis to the country has been cancelled, but no more than 3,000 will be allowed per day….reports Asian Lite News

The Israeli cabinet has approved the third phase exit plan from the full lockdown imposed in the country on December 27, 2020, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health and Transport Ministries said in a joint statement.

As part of the decision taken on Saturday, the ban on the entry of Israelis to the country has been cancelled, but no more than 3,000 will be allowed per day.

The requirement to quarantine in designated hotels, upon returning from abroad, was also cancelled and will be replaced by home quarantine with increased enforcement by the Israel Police.

Meanwhile, the restriction on gatherings in open spaces will be eased to 50 people at most, instead of 20.

Twenty people will be allowed to gather indoors instead of 10.

The requirement to question or measure temperatures at the entrance to public or commercial places was also cancelled.

Regarding the education system, students in grades 7-10 will return to classes on Sunday, in cities and towns with a low morbidity rate and high rate of vaccinations.

Also read:1st UAE ambassador lands in Israel

The decision also includes the reopening of restaurants under restrictions, with indoor seating for vaccination certificate holders only.

Culture events will also resume, with restrictions of 500 people at most in closed spaces and 750 in open areas.

These limitations will also apply to sporting events, except for arenas and stadiums with over 10,000 seats, where double numbers of fans will be allowed.

Also read:Tourist arrivals in Israel drop over 98%

Advertisements

