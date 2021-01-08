The strict lockdown came into effect on Thursday midnight after Parliament, or Knesset, approved the measure earlier in the day…reports Asian Lite News

Israel has imposed new coronavirus restrictions, tightening an ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The strict lockdown came into effect on Thursday midnight after Parliament, or Knesset, approved the measure earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tight measures will be lifted on January 21, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry.

Under the new restrictions, schools and most businesses will be closed.

Gatherings of more than five people in closed areas will be banned.

Flights from Israel will be cancelled except for people who purchased flight tickets before the new restrictions have taken effect.

Israel entered its third nationwide lockdown on December 27, 2020.

The country, with a population of some nine million people, has reported a total of 471,048 cases and 3,552 deaths.

