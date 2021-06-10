Qatar extended generous help to India when it battled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic…reports Asian Lite News

On his way to Kuwait, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a stopover in Doha, the capital city of Qatar and met the Gulf country’s NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the support and solidarity in India’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic.



Talking about this development, the EAM tweeted: “A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India’s fight against COVID.”



Qatar emerged as logistic hub for liquid medical oxygen supplies to India.



In the second week of May, the Gulf country had sent consignments of medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, ventilators and thousands of vials of Remdesivir to India as it fought the devastating second wave of the Covid-19

Qatar had supplied 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and 4,300 Remdesivir vials to India.



Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi had expressed thanks to Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and the government.



“Taking forward our deep-rooted friendship & multi-faceted cooperation. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of The State of Qatar & the government of Qatar for the gift of 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & 4300 Remdesivir vials,” Bagchi tweeted..



Earlier, Indian Navy’s INS Kolkata carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar arrived at New Mangalore Port in India. (INN)

